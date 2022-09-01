Tyman (LON:TYMN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $285.47

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 285.47 ($3.45) and traded as low as GBX 228 ($2.75). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 229.50 ($2.77), with a volume of 321,095 shares changing hands.

Tyman Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £427.93 million and a P/E ratio of 838.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 248.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 285.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Get Tyman alerts:

Tyman Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

About Tyman

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.