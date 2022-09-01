Typerium Trading 17.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TYPE)

Typerium (TYPE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Typerium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Typerium has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. Typerium has a market capitalization of $260,036.49 and approximately $1,424.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Typerium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,031.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00133347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00033516 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00086166 BTC.

Typerium Profile

Typerium (CRYPTO:TYPE) is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io.

Typerium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.