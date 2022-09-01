Typerium Trading 17.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TYPE)

Typerium (TYPE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Typerium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Typerium has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. Typerium has a market capitalization of $260,036.49 and approximately $1,424.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,031.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004192 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005104 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00133347 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00033516 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00086166 BTC.
Typerium Profile
Typerium (CRYPTO:TYPE) is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io.
Typerium Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.
