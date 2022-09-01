U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Boosted by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $27,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,362,406. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

