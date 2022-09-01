ULS Technology (LON:ULS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $73.00

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 73.80 ($0.89). ULS Technology shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.88), with a volume of 131,621 shares traded.

ULS Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £47.36 million and a P/E ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84.

ULS Technology Company Profile



ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

Further Reading

