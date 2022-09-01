UMA (UMA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $187.95 Million

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. UMA has a total market cap of $187.95 million and $12.40 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UMA has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One UMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.73 or 0.00013612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20,080.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00133682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00034279 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085843 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA (UMA) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,674,640 coins and its circulating supply is 68,763,488 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.