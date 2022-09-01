UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,478,185,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,759,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after acquiring an additional 869,827 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $432,746,000 after acquiring an additional 832,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 44,813.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805,752 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 803,958 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $520.43. 72,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,118. The stock has a market cap of $486.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $526.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.45.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.00.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

