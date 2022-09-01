Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.00 million-$155.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.

Universal Electronics Stock Down 1.7 %

Universal Electronics stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.85. 50,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,704. The company has a market cap of $276.49 million, a P/E ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $53.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Institutional Trading of Universal Electronics

About Universal Electronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 59.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 29.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 16.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Universal Electronics by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.