Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.00 million-$155.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.
Universal Electronics Stock Down 1.7 %
Universal Electronics stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.85. 50,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,704. The company has a market cap of $276.49 million, a P/E ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $53.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
About Universal Electronics
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
