Unlock Protocol (UDT) Price Tops $11.10 on Exchanges

Unlock Protocol (UDT) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Unlock Protocol coin can now be bought for about $11.10 or 0.00051847 BTC on popular exchanges. Unlock Protocol has a market capitalization of $496,885.31 and $19,509.00 worth of Unlock Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unlock Protocol has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unlock Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,986.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00133543 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034228 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00085855 BTC.

Unlock Protocol Profile

Unlock Protocol (UDT) is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2020. Unlock Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,497 coins and its circulating supply is 44,778 coins. Unlock Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UnlockProtocol.

Unlock Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlock is a protocol for memberships which lets creators monetize their work, on their own terms, without having to rely on 3rd party applications or platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unlock Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unlock Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unlock Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unlock Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unlock Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.