USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $63.00

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.00 and last traded at $63.22, with a volume of 78 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
USNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.
USANA Health Sciences Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 5,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $352,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 5,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $352,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $99,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $99,727.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,919 shares of company stock valued at $556,186. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
