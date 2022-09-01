USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $63.00

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.00 and last traded at $63.22, with a volume of 78 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 5,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $352,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 5,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $352,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $99,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $99,727.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,919 shares of company stock valued at $556,186. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

