VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Up 6.0% in August

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EGY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.65. 1,980,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.58.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 158,108 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 449.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 191,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 156,703 shares in the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VAALCO Energy

(Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

