Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $18.59

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.59, but opened at $16.50. Valneva shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VALN shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Valneva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valneva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Get Valneva alerts:

Valneva Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

About Valneva

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valneva during the fourth quarter worth $3,369,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Valneva during the first quarter worth $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth $31,000. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.