Value Liquidity Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.34 Million (VALUE)

Value Liquidity (VALUE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Value Liquidity has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. Value Liquidity has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $816,066.00 worth of Value Liquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Value Liquidity coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,073.82 or 0.99995252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00133511 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00033301 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00085806 BTC.

About Value Liquidity

Value Liquidity (CRYPTO:VALUE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Value Liquidity’s official website is yfv.finance. Value Liquidity’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Value Liquidity is medium.com/@yfv.finance.

Value Liquidity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VALUE will have the same price and governance powers as YFV, but VALUE will allow the YFValue protocol to evolve. Please read VIP 5 for further info. To smooth liquidity and transition, YFV and VALUE will co-exist for a time. Eventually, the community will vote for the complete transition from YFV to VALUE through Value DAO. YFV transitioned and was swapped to VALUE, please visit the announcement for more information. “

According to CryptoCompare, "VALUE will have the same price and governance powers as YFV, but VALUE will allow the YFValue protocol to evolve. Please read VIP 5 for further info. To smooth liquidity and transition, YFV and VALUE will co-exist for a time. Eventually, the community will vote for the complete transition from YFV to VALUE through Value DAO. YFV transitioned and was swapped to VALUE, please visit the announcement for more information. "

