VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 572,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 24,056,107 shares.The stock last traded at $23.37 and had previously closed at $23.80.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

