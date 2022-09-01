Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 3.3% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period.

VIG traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.61. The company had a trading volume of 42,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,911. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

