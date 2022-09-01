Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VUG traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $236.74. 70,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,891. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

