Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.19. 45,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,891. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

