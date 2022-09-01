Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.77. 21,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,276. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

