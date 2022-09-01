Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,807 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,536 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 267.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,106,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,890 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $95,257,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.07. 15,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,108. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average is $77.40. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.30.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

