Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.29. 6,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,165. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.21.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.