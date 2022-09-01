Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is My Personal CFO LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

My Personal CFO LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 10.7% of My Personal CFO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,797,000 after buying an additional 246,478 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,485,812,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,200,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,029,000 after acquiring an additional 268,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.90. The stock had a trading volume of 73,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,693. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.