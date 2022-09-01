Vanilla Price Hits $0.20 (VNL)

Vanilla (VNL) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. In the last week, Vanilla has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. Vanilla has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00095349 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00030726 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00021315 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001436 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00260827 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00025751 BTC.
Vanilla Profile
VNL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Vanilla Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
