Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Earnings Results

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $27.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,313,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,789. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $327.78.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $2,265,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $2,254,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Veeva Systems by 141.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,544,000 after purchasing an additional 75,513 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.