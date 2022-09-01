Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of VEEV traded down $27.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.59. The stock had a trading volume of 208,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,298. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.14. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $336.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 150.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.3% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 274.3% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

