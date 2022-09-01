Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $545-$547 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.53 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.17-$4.17 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.20.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 16.2 %

Shares of VEEV traded down $32.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.07. 66,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,298. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $336.52.

Insider Activity

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.3% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

