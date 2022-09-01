Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.56 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRA shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of VRA stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $3.40. 5,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,959. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $106.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.81.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 51,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,613,000 after buying an additional 137,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,926,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 515,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 36,713 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

