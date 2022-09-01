Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Shares Down 4%

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.10 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20.17 ($0.24). 4,138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 138,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.25).

Verici Dx Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,309.09, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17.

Verici Dx Company Profile

Verici Dx plc, an immuno-diagnostics development company, focuses on the kidney transplantation market. The company develops prognostic and diagnostic tests for kidney transplant patients. Its in-development tests include Clarava, a pre-transplant prognosis test for the risk of early acute rejection; Tuteva, a post-transplant test that focuses on acute cellular rejection; and Protega, a liquid biopsy that aims to predict the risk of fibrosis and long-term graft failure.

