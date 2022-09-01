Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,705 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 15.8% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 119,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 18.6% during the first quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 86,003 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.7% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 101,098 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $41.65 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

