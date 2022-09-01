Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,959,954 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.26% of Verizon Communications worth $15,521,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Barclays cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ remained flat at $41.81 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 749,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,685,926. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $175.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.