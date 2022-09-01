VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

VersaBank stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17. VersaBank has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.34 million and a P/E ratio of 11.06.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). VersaBank had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.24 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VersaBank stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Get Rating ) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of VersaBank worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

