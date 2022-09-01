VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
VersaBank Price Performance
VersaBank stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17. VersaBank has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.34 million and a P/E ratio of 11.06.
VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). VersaBank had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.24 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VersaBank
VersaBank Company Profile
VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VersaBank (VBNK)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.