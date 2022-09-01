ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.90

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.90 and last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 37988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

ViacomCBS Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average is $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,890,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,091,000 after acquiring an additional 104,009 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 882.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Articles

