Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Acquires C$15,560.00 in Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Marty Rendall acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 226,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,763,469.26.

CVE:VIT traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 136,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,041. The stock has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.30. Victoria Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$5.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.90.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

