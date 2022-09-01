Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Acquires C$15,560.00 in Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Marty Rendall acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 226,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,763,469.26.
Victoria Gold Stock Down 1.5 %
CVE:VIT traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 136,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,041. The stock has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.30. Victoria Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$5.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.90.
Victoria Gold Company Profile
