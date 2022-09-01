VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CEY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $24.93.
VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.22%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CEY)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.