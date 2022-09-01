VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CEY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $24.93.

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CEY Get Rating ) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 4.51% of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

