Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 225 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $461,694,000 after purchasing an additional 578,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $114,243,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 468,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,753,000 after purchasing an additional 385,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,981,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $580,190,000 after purchasing an additional 357,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON opened at $189.35 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $233.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.92 and a 200 day moving average of $190.16. The company has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

