Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 2,346 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,229 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 148,868 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,812 shares during the period. Cypress Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,810,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Boeing by 177.1% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 13,456 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 185.2% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY increased its position in Boeing by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 5,549 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $160.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.68. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

