Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 40.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 427,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,597,000 after purchasing an additional 122,268 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4 %

PEP opened at $172.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $237.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

