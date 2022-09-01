Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $1.36 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130,909 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. SWS Partners bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Cowen reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

