Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $2.53 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 109,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 119,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 104,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.28. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.