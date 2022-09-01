Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $3.39 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,370,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,145,000 after acquiring an additional 493,821 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,568,000 after purchasing an additional 717,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $768,650,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of USB opened at $45.61 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

