Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after buying an additional 421,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,107,220,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,732,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,406,208,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $324.37 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $313.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $338.33 and its 200-day moving average is $344.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

