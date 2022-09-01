Visionary Wealth Advisors Invests $3.01 Million in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $81.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average is $85.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $74.55 and a twelve month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

