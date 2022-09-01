Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $214.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

