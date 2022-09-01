Visionary Wealth Advisors Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 74,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average of $83.12. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.94 and a 52 week high of $86.27.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.