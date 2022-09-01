Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Trading Down 1.7%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.55. 170,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 482,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Vislink Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.71.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; MicroLite 3, a compact wireless HD transmitter; IMTDragonFly, an ultra-compact H.D.

