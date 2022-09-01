Vox.Finance (VOX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $125,936.90

Vox.Finance (VOX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Vox.Finance has a market cap of $125,936.90 and approximately $73.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vox.Finance has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Vox.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00007130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,575.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.05 or 0.07380703 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002271 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00824405 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015630 BTC.
Vox.Finance Coin Profile
Vox.Finance’s total supply is 126,373 coins and its circulating supply is 87,960 coins. The official website for Vox.Finance is vox.finance. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance.
Vox.Finance Coin Trading
