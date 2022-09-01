Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up to $1.14

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.14, but opened at $1.20. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 159 shares traded.

Waterdrop Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.33 million during the quarter. Waterdrop had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 36.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterdrop

Waterdrop Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Waterdrop stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waterdrop Inc. ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Waterdrop were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.