Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 325 to GBX 260. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Watkin Jones traded as low as GBX 180.80 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 184.88 ($2.23), with a volume of 224101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.40 ($2.29).

Watkin Jones Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 216.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 230.17. The company has a market cap of £474.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,100.67.

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

