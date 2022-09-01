Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bumble (BMBL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL):

8/15/2022 – Bumble was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

8/11/2022 – Bumble had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $24.00 to $36.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Bumble had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $24.00 to $36.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Bumble had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Bumble had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Bumble was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

7/27/2022 – Bumble was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

7/19/2022 – Bumble had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $39.00.

7/11/2022 – Bumble had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Bumble had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BMBL traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 39,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,036. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -610.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.33.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $220.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 4,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

