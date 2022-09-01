WELL Market Cap Reaches $1.81 Million (WELL)

WELL (WELL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. WELL has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $247,645.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WELL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WELL has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WELL Coin Profile

WELL (CRYPTO:WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io.

WELL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

