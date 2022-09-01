Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 63,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 36,024 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 60,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 227,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 312,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE EPD opened at $26.32 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

