Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 18,700 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,480,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,862,000 after buying an additional 41,234 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Insider Activity

Sysco Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $82.22 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

